Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand, make $100,000,000 donation to racial equality causes

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced on Friday they'll be making $100,000,000 in donations to racial equality causes over the next decade.

Over the course of his time in the spotlight, one of the few criticisms attached to Michael Jordan has been his unwillingness to speak out on causes related to race and equality.

But on Friday, the NBA legend put his money where his mouth is, announcing that he and his Jordan Brand -- a subsidiary of Nike -- will be donating $100,00,000 over the course of the next decade to causes ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

A statement announcing the donation reads:

"Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.

"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next.

"It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

"Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

The donation from the Jordan Brand comes after a Minneapolis man named George Floyd was killed while being arrested by four officers on Memorial Day. The four officers have since been fired and charged in connection with the incident, including Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder.