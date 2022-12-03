The NBA, San Antonio community reacts to Spurs' Popovich's coaching milestone

Popovich now stands alone as the winningest coach in NBA history.

SAN ANTONIO — With a Spurs' 104-102 win over the Jazz Friday night, head coach Gregg Popovich now stands alone as the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,336 wins passing his mentor, Don Nelson.

And following the historic night, Nelson, along with many others from the NBA as well as the San Antonio community, shared their happiness for the team's long-term coach.

The Spurs mobbed Pop after he broke the wins record ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/ZROh30MQle — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2022

From Nelson, LeBron James, Spurs fans, Manu Ginobili, and San Antonio FC's head coach, here's a sample of the reaction once Popovich made NBA history.

Handing off the all-time wins crown 👑🤝



Hoops legend and long-time friend Don Nelson salutes Coach Pop for passing him on the historic list 💯 pic.twitter.com/zRCCXY76x7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

Congrats to the one and only! 👴🐐 https://t.co/Dlgz1ysXCh — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 12, 2022

Coach POP!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!! #1 ALL TIME WINS!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2022

You The Greatest Coach Of All Time And I’m Thankful And Grateful For You Pop. 🙏🏽 I Love You So Much And You Deserve This And Can’t NOBODY Ever Take This Away From You!!!! 🖤🐐 pic.twitter.com/e5760Ky9E9 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 12, 2022

“That’s just really cool, man, for him to be the all-time winningest coach and a blessing for me to have played for him.” 👏



🗣️ Monty Williams on Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/HgQLy6T2xb — x - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 12, 2022

“You are just an amazing coach and an amazing man.”@SteveKerr congratulates his mentor, Gregg Popovich, on becoming the all-time winningest coach in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1XlHNJ2fDJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2022

Congrats Pop ! Your welcome for most of those wins coming against the Mavs ! https://t.co/YuZSxtX7U4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 12, 2022

Congrats to the GREAT Greg Pop!!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/82QDnBhs5E — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO REACTS

Here's a sample of what Spurs fans and more had to say about Popovich's big night:

Always the humble guy. But this record belongs to him #PorVida https://t.co/RFoy2g0GD7 — Abel D (@RodimusBowtieSA) March 12, 2022

1,336 wins for the @spurs and 1,336 wins for San Antonio. Congratulations on surpassing NBA's all-time wins record, Pop. 🔥 #PorVida pic.twitter.com/JHO1WFX8fk — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 12, 2022

“ALL GLORY TO COACH POP

THIS IS AMAZING

WE ARE GLAD & BLESSED TO BE A PART OF IT”



- the heart of this young squad. our gold medalist! the genuine spirit. I LOVE THIS TEAM #GOSPURSGO https://t.co/83zLjtZq9t — BORED Space Ape 💎 (@boredspaceape) March 12, 2022