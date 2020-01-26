PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers players reacted to the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash with a mixture of sadness and incredulity.

"Please don't tell me this is true," tweeted Blazers guard CJ McCollum. "Not Kobe." Second-year guard Anfernee Simons tweeted simply, "NO NO NO NO WAY MAN."

Other Blazers players tweeted similar sentiments.

Officials say nine people were killed in a Southern California helicopter crash, and, according to ESPN, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among them.

The Blazers tweeted a photo and message about Bryant and released a statement: "The entire Trail Blazers organization is shocked and devastated by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe's indelible mark on the NBA and the game of basketball globally will live on forever. Our prayers and condolences are with the Bryant family and the other families affected, the Los Angeles Lakers organization and all those that knew and loved Kobe."

The Blazers reported that no players would be available to speak to the media before Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers and that both locker rooms would be closed before the game. Head coaches Terry Stotts and Nate McMillan will speak to the media before the game.

Before the game, someone posted a sign that read "RIP Kobe" at the Rip City sing outside the Moda Center. Other fans wore Kobe Bryant shoes and Los Angeles Lakers gear.

