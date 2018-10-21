UPDATE: Rockets point guard Chris Paul has been suspended two games for his role in the fight between Houston and Lakers players at Staples Center on Saturday night.

The fight was prompted by Lakers guard Rajon Rondo spitting in Paul's face between plays late in the game.

Paul is suspended for two games. Rondo gets three games. Brandon Ingram of the Lakers is suspended four games. Ingram is a Kinston, North Carolina native.

NBA agreed with Rockets' assertion: Rajon Rondo spit at Chris Paul. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 21, 2018

PREVIOUS: A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the NBA is working to determine what prompted the altercation that led to the ejections of Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram from Saturday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the teams nor the league released any details of the investigation.

It's likely the league would make an announcement on any penalties quickly, given that Paul and the Rockets are scheduled to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The league typically delivers sanctions before a player involved in an incident can appear in his next game.

