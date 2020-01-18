MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You just can't make this stuff up sometimes.

On Friday night in Memphis, the Cleveland Cavaliers were battling the Grizzlies in the third quarter and center Tristan Thompson was getting set to shoot free throws.

Former teammate Jae Crowder walked by the stripe and Thompson slapped him in the behind. Here's the key point to know: The pair had already picked up a technical foul apiece earlier in the game.

Following the butt-pat, the officials teed up Thompson and ejected him from the game because he had accumulated two technical fouls.

Fox Sports announcers John Michael and Austin Carr made reference to 'another Cleveland athlete in trouble for patting the backside.' Of course, they were referring to Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is accused of smacking a Superdome security officer on the rear end during Monday's College Football National Championship Game.

Beckham is wanted by New Orleans Police for simple battery.

And of course, social media had all kinds of fun after the ejection!

Caution: Some tweets contain NSFW language.

The Cavaliers went on to lose to the Grizzlies, 113-109. Collin Sexton led the Wine and Gold with 28 points and 6 assists. Kevin Love added 19 points and nine rebounds.

