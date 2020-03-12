NC A&T offering fan cutouts for December basketball games

A university spokesperson said anyone interested would need to place their order by Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — NC A&T State University is offering fans the option to purchase personalized cutouts for basketball games in December.

“Aggie Athletics is offering an opportunity to have a cutout and a virtual spot in #ClubCorbett,” the university wrote in a news release.

A university spokesperson said anyone interested would need to place their order by Wednesday to secure a spot for the men’s home opener on December 12 and the women’s opener December 17.

Cardboard Cutout Options

Premium Option ($100)

Premium courtside placement of cutout in Corbett Sports Center during all home games

Cutout signed by men's coach Will Jones & women's coach Tarrell Robinson

Available for pick-up after the season

Two entries per home game into prize giveaway and social media shoutout.

Standard Option ($60)

Lower level placement of cutout in Corbett Sports Center during all home games

Available for pick-up after the season

One entry per home game into prize giveaway and social media shoutout

Faculty/Staff & Student Option ($40)

Only for current N.C. A&T students, faculty and staff

Must include your Banner ID in the comments section of the checkout

Lower level placement of cutout in Corbett Sports Center during all home games

Available for pick-up after the season

One entry per home game into prize giveaway and social media shoutout

University officials said specific seat requests cannot be accommodated at this time. Officials said your cutout will stay at the Corbett Center for the 2020-21 season.

Visit NC A&T’s personal webpage dedicated to fan cutouts to secure a spot and for more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.