Detroit Lions General Manager and former Aggie, Brad Holmes, shares the news with the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The N.C. A&T marching band will perform at the home opener for NFL team Detroit Lions.

Lions General Manager and former Aggie, Brad Holmes, shared the news with a surprise video during band practice.