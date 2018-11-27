GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina A&T football team is heading to its second straight Celebration Bowl, and the Aggies are earning special honors along the way.

In his first season as A&T's head coach, Sam Washington has been named the 2018 MEAC Coach of the Year. Washington led the Aggies to a 6-1 conference record, and a 9-2 record overall, on A&T's way to a fourth MEAC title in five seasons.

The MEAC also named A&T's Micah Shaw the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Year. Shaw is the fourth Aggie to win the award in as many seasons.

With seven selections, the Aggies also had the most players named to the conference's All-MEAC first team. The list includes running back Marquell Cartwright, offensive linemen Micah Shaw and Marcus Pettiford, defensive lineman Darryl Johnson Jr., defensive backs Timadre Abram and Mac McCain III, as well as return specialist Malik Wilson.

You can see the full list of All-MEAC selections here.

Cartwright and Johnson are in the running for the MEAC's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards, respectively. Those awards will be announced at the 60th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 4, in New York City.

The Aggies will make their third trip to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl next month. They will take on the winner of the SWAC in the HBCU national championship game Dec. 15 in Atlanta.

