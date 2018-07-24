GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The reigning HBCU national champions got back to work on the football field Monday.

The Aggies opened training camp under first-year head coach Sam Washington. Washington takes over an experienced A&T team that won two Celebration Bowl titles under now-retired former head coach Rod Broadway.

Washington served as A&T's defensive coordinator for seven years. As he prepares for his first season as head coach, he says all of next season's success starts with day one of camp.

"It's everything, honestly. It sets the foundation for the season," Washington said. "We want to do every little thing right. The first step determines everything, and we want to make sure that we're taking the proper first step."

And as the new year approaches, the Aggies are focused on their season opener, not repeating as national champions.

"We're not going to worry about that," Washington said. "We're going to do what we do, and hopefully do it well, and let the chips fall where they may."

A&T opens the season against Jacksonville State Aug. 25 in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, AL.

