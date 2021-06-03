Cunane, No. 3 NC State avoid upset, reach ACC title game

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds, and third-ranked North Carolina State stormed back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech 66-61 on Saturday and advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Kayla Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack (19-2), which will look to repeat as ACC champions when they meet No. 5 Louisville on Sunday. Lorela Cubaj had a strong game. Jones recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen chipped in with 17 points and five assists for Georgia Tech, which led most of the second half but went cold late.