In-state rivals NC State and East Carolina announced they will play football on Dec. 1 in Raleigh in a joint agreement between both schools Tuesday.

The game will kickoff at noon at Carter-Finley Stadium and is contingent upon neither team reaching their respective conference championship game. Both teams had their Sept. 15 game canceled when Hurricane Florence hit the east coast.

Both schools intend to use the game to help people impacted by Florence, with more details to be announced at a later date.

“This replacement game makes sense for both schools,” said NC State Director of Athletics Debbie Yow. “NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We’re pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team.”

“The opportunity to extend the football series with NC State is of great importance to ECU, the region and our fan base," ECU Chancellor Cecil Staton said. "We had to make that decision Monday in order to formalize an agreement to capitalize on this opportunity and we are pleased that we could bring this to formal contract."

State and ECU also agreed to extend its home-and-home football series with games in 2025 and 2028. All season tickets and parking for the originally scheduled NC State game with West Virginia will be honored for the ECU game on December 1.

State is 4-0 heading into their ACC home clash with Boston College while ECU (2-2) travels to Temple Saturday for an AAC battle.

© 2018 WFMY