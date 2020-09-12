NC State men's basketball team to hit pause on all activities due to positive COVID-19 cases

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State men’s basketball program has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing measures.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward."

Two members of the team’s travel party tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was a difficult, but ultimately necessary decision for our program,” head coach Kevin Keatts said. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always come first. After consulting with our medical team, we decided the appropriate measure was to pause all team activities effective immediately.”