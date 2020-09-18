NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill to allow football players’ parents at home games

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, UNC-Chapel Hill football spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Tar Heel players will have two tickets for their families at home games.

N.C. State and UNC-Chapel Hill will allow a limited number of parents to attend home football games, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

WNCN reported the announcement comes a day after a group of N.C. State players’ parents asked Gov. Roy Cooper by petition to explain why they couldn’t be at the game if following appropriate social distancing and mask protocols.

The station reported under Gov. Cooper’s Phase 2.5, gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited but more than 200 people are already in ACC football stadiums when games are in play.

N.C. State spokesman Fred Demarest said the school is allowed to have 350 people in attendance Saturday against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium, according to WNCN.

According to the station, Duke spokesman Art Chase said the Blue Devils “will not have spectators” at their home opener Saturday against Boston College.

Demarest said a total of 250 seats will be used by N.C. State – two seats for each Wolfpack player for their parents.

Wake Forest will have the remaining 100 seats, Demarest said.

WNCN reported the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons will kickoff at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network. This is the first game of the year for N.C. State after their original season opener against Virginia Tech was delayed two weeks due to COVID-19 within the Wolfpack program.

The station said the Tar Heels were slated to play Charlotte on Saturday but concerns over COVID-19 in the 49er program canceled the game.

No. 12 UNC-CH will next play at Boston College on Oct. 3, according to WNCN.

