RALEIGH, N.C. — Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points to help North Carolina State to beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 on Wednesday night.

Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack, who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils.

Vernon Carey Jr. had 27 points to lead Duke. The Blue Devils shot 38% but struggled at the line and from behind the arc. Duke made 4 of 17 3-pointers and 10 of 22 foul shots. N.C. State shot 45%.