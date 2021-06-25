NC State vs Vanderbilt College World Series game delayed after players test positive for COVID-19

“We are in delay due to health and safety protocols. Start time TBD,” NCAA Baseball tweeted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC State versus Vanderbilt College World Series baseball game was delayed Friday after NC State players tested positive for COVID-19. The game was set to begin at 2 p.m.

It is unknown how many players tested positive.

"New start time is set for 3:07 p.m."

