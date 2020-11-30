x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Sports

NC State-William & Mary basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

The college basketball season just started, but COVID-19 is impacting schedules already.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday evening's NC State men's basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the William & Mary program, according to a spokesperson for NC State Athletics. 

The Wolfpack is "exploring several options to replace the game," a release said. 

The college basketball season is less than a week old and COVID-19 is already impacting games. 

Duke canceled its Nov. 25 season opener against Gardner-Webb because of a COVID-19 case confirmed within the Bulldogs' program. 

UNC Greensboro was supposed to play Winthrop on Sunday, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. UNCG officials said the two programs are working to reschedule the game for another date. UNCG is still scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, Dec. 1. 

Related Articles