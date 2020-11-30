NC State-William & Mary basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday evening's NC State men's basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the William & Mary program, according to a spokesperson for NC State Athletics.
The Wolfpack is "exploring several options to replace the game," a release said.
The college basketball season is less than a week old and COVID-19 is already impacting games.
Duke canceled its Nov. 25 season opener against Gardner-Webb because of a COVID-19 case confirmed within the Bulldogs' program.
UNC Greensboro was supposed to play Winthrop on Sunday, but the game was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. UNCG officials said the two programs are working to reschedule the game for another date. UNCG is still scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, Dec. 1.