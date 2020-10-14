NCAA extends eligibility, approves bowl game requirements

Winter sport student-athletes who compete during the 2020-2021 season will receive an additional season of competition and another year to compete.

According to the NCAA Division I Council, winter sport student-athletes who compete during the 2020-2021 season will receive an additional season of competition and another year to compete.

The decision comes after the Council's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also in those meetings, the Division I Council waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 bowl season and waived the minimum number of contests for all football teams.

In a normal football season, teams have to qualify for a postseason bowl game with a .500 overall record. The requirements are now waived for the 2020-2021 season. The window for postseason games opens December 1 and closes January 11.

According to the NCAA, the Council chair commented on this decision.