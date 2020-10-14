NCAA extends eligibility, approves bowl game requirements

According to the NCAA Division I Council, winter sport student-athletes who compete during the 2020-2021 season will receive an additional season of competition and another year to compete.
The decision comes after the Council's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Also in those meetings, the Division I Council waived bowl eligibility requirements for the 2020-21 bowl season and waived the minimum number of contests for all football teams.
In a normal football season, teams have to qualify for a postseason bowl game with a .500 overall record. The requirements are now waived for the 2020-2021 season. The window for postseason games opens December 1 and closes January 11.
According to the NCAA, the Council chair commented on this decision.
“In keeping with the Division I membership’s desire to provide maximum flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council voted to allow as many student-athletes as possible the opportunity to participate in bowl games this year,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The decision also provides some certainty for schools and coaches as we move toward the postseason.”