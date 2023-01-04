x
March Madness comes to a head as the Final Four tips off

The 2023 Men's Final Four games have just tipped off on WFMY News 2!

HOUSTON, Texas — This March has lived up to all the expectations, as we've had Cinderella stories, Buzzer Beaters, and a ton of history made. 

We've reached the final stage of March Madness, and you can catch all the action on WFMY News 2!

In Game 1 of the night, we've got a match-up between two programs who've never made it this far in program history. As #9 Florida Atlantic and #5 San Diego State just tipped off. 

Immediately after game 1, Game 2 of the night will feature #4 UConn and #5 Miami.

Don't miss out on the Madness, and make sure you stay with us after the games for all the highlights and sound on WFMY News 2 at 11. 

