'I can't wait to put on that jersey' | NCAA rules UNC's Tez Walker eligible to play 2023 season

Attorney General Josh Stein wrote the conference a letter demanding to allow WR Tez Walker play this season.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina transfer and wide receiver Devontez 'Tez' Walker will be eligible to play in the 2023 season.

The NCAA made a final decision Thursday after Attorney General Josh Stein wrote a letter to the conference demanding to reconsider its unfair decision.

"I am gratified that it has listened, and I wish this young man nothing but the best," Stein wrote on X.

The two-time transfer is expected to be a key piece of the Tar Heels' offense.

"I'm so excited and thankful that the NCAA has granted my eligibility to play this season," Walker wrote in a statement. "This hasn’t been easy, but I can’t wait to put on that jersey, run out of the tunnel, and play in Kenan Stadium. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time and now it will be a reality."

He and the school have spent months trying to appeal the NCAA's decision to not let him play. They've listed reasons involving his mental health and the fact that he didn't play at his first school, NC Central, because it canceled its season during the pandemic.

UNC Head Coach, Mack Brown wrote in a statement:

“We were thrilled to find out earlier today that Tez Walker has been granted his immediate eligibility and will be available for the remainder of the 2023 season. We’re so happy for Tez. Everything that’s transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting him, and now he’s going to have a chance to live his dream. We want to express our gratitude to the people at UNC who have worked tirelessly to assist Tez. We never gave up. We also want to thank the NCAA for being willing to re-examine Tez’s case, and ultimately deciding to grant him his eligibility. This is, and always has been, about the welfare of this young man, and we can’t wait to see him on the field doing what he loves to do.”

STATEMENT FROM UNC DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS BUBBA CUNNINGHAM

“We are happy that Tez Walker is now eligible to play and enjoy doing what he loves to do. However, the justification provided by the NCAA today is not accurate. The University submitted all necessary information and documentation as it was made available to us at the time, and we still believe Tez met all standards for the waiver in early August. It is not clear why the NCAA delayed making the correct decision then, but we are pleased to get to the appropriate resolution now. “

