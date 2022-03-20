2 Duke set for NCAA Tournament Second Round matchup vs. #7 Michigan State

The Blue Devils and Spartans will tip off at 5:15pm. You can watch all the action on WFMY News 2

GREENVILLE, S.C. — GREENVILLE, S.C.- Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State's Tom Izzo are preparing for their final matchup as coaches.

The Blue Devils and Spartans play Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament's West Region. Krzyzewski is in his final tournament after announcing this will be his last season.

That makes the matchup a farewell to a frequent nonconference series between coaching friends with a combined 20 Final Fours and six NCAA titles. Izzo says the game feels “bigger than normal" and he expects “weird emotions” on both sidelines. The winner advances to next week's Sweet 16 in San Francisco.

Pregame Notes From Duke Basketball

• With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, familiar foes No. 2-seed Duke battles No. 7-seed Michigan State in an NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday in Greenville, S.C.

• Duke and Michigan State are meeting for the 18th time, including each of the last six seasons. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 13-4 -- with a 13-3 record under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

• The most frequent coaching matchup in NCAA Tournament history, Coach K and Tom Izzo meet for the sixth time. The programs are meeting for the seventh time in the NCAA Tournament.

• A win puts Duke in the Sweet 16 for the 28th time -- the 26th time under Coach K, gives Coach K his 1,200th career victory and clinches the program its 16th 30-win season.

• The Blue Devils own the best winning percentage in NCAA Tournament history at .752 (115-38), while the program’s 115 wins rank third and five championships are fourth most.

• The coach with the most wins in NCAA Tournament history (98-30), Coach K is in his NCAA-record 36th tournament and his .766 tourney win percentage is second to only John Wooden (.825).

• Duke opened the NCAA Tournament with a 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday with five Blue Devils in double figures, led by freshman Paolo Banchero’s 17 points and 10 rebounds.

• Sophomore Mark Williams scored 15 points, added seven rebounds, five blocked shots and a career-high five assists. It marked just the third 15-5-5-5 game in Duke history and first since 1989.

• A second-team consensus All-America selection, Banchero is the program’s 75th All-American (52nd under Coach K). He is the 31st consensus All-American under Coach K.

• Williams’ .712 field goal percentage is second on Duke’s single-season list. He would lead the nation but falls just short of the minimum five field goals per game to qualify (4.8).