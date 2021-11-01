ACC Announces Football Players of the Week

WFU QB Sam Hartman and Va. Tech WR Tre Turner (NW Guilford Alum) among the players earning honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, So., QB, Charlotte, N.C.

Repeated as ACC Quarterback of the Week after leading the No. 10 Demon Deacons to a 45-7 win over Duke • Finished 24-of-37 for 402 yards and three touchdowns • Added a pair of rushing touchdowns, setting a new career high • Rushed for a career-high 61 yards on six carries, including a personal-best 42-yard run • First quarterback in Wake Forest history to have four consecutive 300-plus yard passing games and the second quarterback in program history to post back-to-back 400-plus yard passing games.

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, Fr., RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Ran for a career-high 207 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown in Syracuse’s 21-6 win over Boston College • Rushing yardage was the ninth-most in a single game in program history and most since 2012 • With Syracuse trailing 6-0 in the third quarter, Tucker sprang a 51-yard touchdown run to ignite the Orange offense and deliver a second-straight victory • It marked his seventh-straight game with more than 100 yards on the ground • He now has 1,267 yards on the season, which leads the nation and stands as the third-highest single-season total in Syracuse history.

RECEIVER – Tré Turner, Virginia Tech, Jr., WR, Greensboro, N.C.

Hauled in seven catches for a career-high 187 yards and a touchdown in the Hokies’ 26-17 victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday • The seven receptions tied his career best • Has scored two TDs this season and 13 in his career • His 69-yard TD reception versus the Yellow Jackets was his career-long, and marked Virginia Tech’s longest play from scrimmage this season • Added a 61-yard reception later in the game • It stands as the first 150-yard outing by a Virginia Tech receiver in three seasons.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Zach Tom, Wake Forest, Jr., LT, Prairieville, La.

Helped Wake Forest’s offense score 45 points and total 266 rushing yards, 411 passing yards and 29 first downs in Saturday’s win over Duke • The Demon Deacons averaged 6.3 yards per play in the run game • Graded 96% with two knockdowns and no sacks or pressures allowed • According to Pro Football Focus, Tom currently owns the highest pass blocking rating (92.0) in the country.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Myles Murphy, Clemson, So., DE, Marietta, Ga.

Recorded five tackles (three for loss), including a career-high-tying two sacks in Saturday’s 30-20 win over Florida State • The two sacks matched his career high, first set in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest in 2020, and accounted for a third of the Tigers’ six sacks in the game • Also blocked a Florida State PAT, Clemson’s first blocked placekick since Bryan Bresee blocked a field goal attempt at Wake Forest in the 2020 season opener • It marked Clemson’s first blocked PAT since Christian Wilkins blocked a Louisville PAT on Nov. 3, 2018.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, Sr., DE, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Finished with four tackles Saturday versus Clemson, including two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown • Registered a strip-sack and returned the forced fumble for a six-yard touchdown to give FSU a 20-17 lead with 7:39 remaining in the fourth quarter • Became the first Seminole since 2013 with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and a touchdown on the same play • Leads all Power 5 defensive linemen with 49 tackles on the year • Leads the ACC with eight sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss.

LINEBACKER – Drake Thomas, NC State, So., LB, Wake Forest, N.C.

Registered a career-high 15 tackles in the Wolfpack’s 28-13 win over Louisville, slowing a Cardinal offense which had been averaging 31.7 points per game • Started and played all 73 defensive snaps at middle linebacker (had started the previous seven games at SLB but moved into injured teammate Isaiah Moore's role) • Five of his tackles were for zero or negative yardage • Tallied a career-high 2.5 total tackles for loss and two sacks, including one on second-and-goal in which the Cardinals ended up settling for a field goal • Also broke up a pass • Helped NC State hold Louisville without a rushing touchdown • The Pack now leads the FBS with just one rushing TD allowed this season.

DEFENSIVE BACK – James Williams, Miami, Fr., S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Contributed a career-high nine total tackles (six solo) with one interception in the Hurricanes’ 38-34 win over No. 17 Pitt on Saturday • The interception was the second of the season for Williams, who has started the last five games at safety for Miami.

SPECIALIST – Courtney Jackson, Syracuse, Fr., KR, Monroeville, Pa.

Filling in for an injured Trebor Pena, Jackson took over as the Orange’s primary return man for the first time in his career and took a 64-yard punt return back for a touchdown in Syracuse’s 21-6 win over Boston College • The score came on just the third punt return of Jackson’s career and was the first punt--return touchdown for Syracuse since 2018.

ROOKIE – Tyler Van Dyke, Miami, Fr., QB, Glastonbury, Conn.