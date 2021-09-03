Beal-Smith, Taylor help Wake Forest beat Old Dominion 42-10

The Demon Deacons had 352 yards of total offense in the win. Wake Forest is back in action next Saturday at home vs. Norfolk State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Christian Beal-Smith ran for two touchdowns while Ja’Sir Taylor scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help Wake Forest beat Old Dominion 42-10 in Friday night’s season opener for both teams.

It marked the Monarchs’ return to the field after not playing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beal-Smith ran untouched around the left end and sprinted down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter to highlight his night.