Charlotte tops Duke 31-28 for 1st win over Power 5 team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Chris Reynolds threw for 324 yards with three touchdowns, including an 11-yard scoring strike to Shadrick Byrd with 33 seconds left as the Charlotte 49ers knocked off Duke 31-28 on Friday night for the school’s first ever win against a Power 5 team.

Victor Tucker had eight catches for 133 yards and Greg DuBose, a transfer Division II Miles College, caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers, who avenged a 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils last season.

