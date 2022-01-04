Duke student talks to us before going to New Orleans to watch semifinals

Even though Sydney Gaviser didn't win the ticket lottery, her dad won tickets in the ESPN lottery last year.

DURHAM, N.C. — 1,400 Duke and UNC students won a ticket to the semifinal game on Saturday. For those that didn’t win, they tried their hardest to purchase tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Duke fans across the country are hoping the team comes back to North Carolina with a 6th National Championship. Some students, like Sydney Gaviser, say what’s even more important than that title is beating Carolina this weekend.

“I mean, it’s like the game-of-all-games. I don’t think there will be another game that’s more important than this one, forever for Duke Basketball,” Gaviser said.

As fans and students make their way down to New Orleans for the semifinals matchup, the Blue Devils are hoping for a win.

“It’s going to be really cool to see a redemption game almost. From when we lost at home and it was Coach K‘s last game at Cameron,” Gaviser said.

A couple of weeks ago, the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils at Coach K's last home game of the season.

But people, like Gaviser, are optimistic.

She, along with her dad will be at the game Saturday.

“Losing this game would be more disappointing than losing in the championship because this just carries so much more weight. Beating Carolina means a lot to us here,” Gaviser explained.

Gaviser said her dad won tickets in an ESPN ticket lottery last year. They arrived in New Orleans Friday for the game.