Elon Falls To Jacksonville State in Non-Conference Matchup

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men's basketball fell to Jacksonville State, 93-81, on Saturday, Nov. 27. The Phoenix is now 2-1 at Schar Center this season.

"We have to learn how to put 40 minutes together," head coach Mike Schrage opened. "I thought we fought enough in the second - I thought we had some moments to really make the run we needed to make, but we had some missed opportunities. We have to clean that up to be the team we want to be moving forward."

THE RUNDOWN

- Trailing 5-2 just over two minutes into the contest, a put-back score by Michael Graham followed by three quick points from Zac Ervin and Sam Sherry gave Elon an early lead. JSU would answer with a 6-0 run of their own to take a 14-7 advantage. Elon continued to fight back, and after back-to-back threes from Torrence Watson and Ervin respectively, the score sat at 17-13 with just under 13 until halftime.

- Jacksonville State pushed its lead up to nine with 11:40 to play in the opening half, before a 7-2 Phoenix run cut it back down to four. Two tough Darius Burford drives led to four points before another three for Watson capped the quick two-minute spurt.

- After a strong finish from Hunter Woods brought Elon back within six, JSU closed the half on a 10-3 run to take a 46-33 lead into the break.

- JSU pushed their advantage to as much as 21 early in the second half, but the Phoenix fought back. Ervin's triple with 17:14 remaining in the contest sparked a 12-3 Elon run that brought the Phoenix back within 12. After a Jacksonville State score, a pull-up jumper from Burford, followed by a three for Kris Wooten and a turnaround jumper for Hunter McIntosh capped a spurt of seven straight Elon points. JSU knocked down a free throw before Ervin drilled a long two to bring the score to 57-45.

- A late 10-4 run brought Elon back within 11 with just under two minutes to play. McIntosh and Woods scored the first four points before McIntosh drained his second three of the contest to make it an 86-74 game. Burford capped the spurt with his second triple of the game with 1:23 remaining.

NOTES

- Zac Ervin led the way for the Phoenix, finishing the afternoon with 18 points and four rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting from long distance. Ervin has now made 21 threes through seven games this season.

- Hunter Woods added 13 points, a season-high eight rebounds and two assists in just over 27 minutes of action. Woods went 5-of-7 from the field, including a 2-for-4 mark from beyond the arc.

- Hunter McIntosh chipped in 12 points and a season-high six assists in a game-high 36 minutes. McIntosh has now scored in double figures in 39 career games, including five this season.

- Darius Burford dropped 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Michael Graham rounded out the double figure scoring for the Phoenix, adding 10 points and five boards.

- Kris Wooten and Torrence Watson combined for 14 points, each knocking down two triples in the contest.

- Elon drained 15 threes in the game, finishing the afternoon 15-of-36 (39.5 percent) from distance.

- The Phoenix forced 17 Jacksonville State turnovers, leading to 21 points.

- Elon held an advantage in points in the paint (20-16) and second chance points (9-7).

UP NEXT