CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67. Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history. Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).