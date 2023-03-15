No. 5 Duke to take on No. 12 Oral Roberts

The Duke Blue Devils will take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Thursday, March 16, 2023. You can watch the game live on WFMY News 2 at 7:10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans from all over will follow Duke to Orlando, Florida this week!

The Duke Blue Devils face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Thursday at the Amway Center as they make a run at their Sixth National Championship.

Duke is 14-6 against the ACC, and Oral Roberts is 18-0 against the Summit League.

Duke ranks third in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.4. Oral Roberts averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Max Abmas with 3.9.

Jeremy Roach is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists. Filipowski is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Duke.

Abmas is averaging 22.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

You can watch the game live on WFMY News 2! Tipoff is at 7:10 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.