2020-21 ACC Basketball Schedules for Duke, North Carolina and NC State

“Our institutions, following the guidance of our league’s Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to the uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league’s rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary.”