x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Ncaab

2020-21 ACC Basketball Schedules for Duke, North Carolina and NC State

For the second straight year, the conference schedule consists of 20 games for each team.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule. The league slate begins Dec. 12 and runs through March 6.

“Our institutions, following the guidance of our league’s Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to the uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league’s rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary.”

For the second straight year, the conference schedule consists of 20 games for each team. Each team will play its two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road.

Duke ACC Schedule

Wednesday 12/16/20 at Notre Dame

Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 Pitt

Saturday 1/2/21 at Florida State

Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 Boston College

Saturday 1/9/21 Wake Forest

Tues/Wed 1/12-13/2021 at Virginia Tech

Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 at Pitt

Saturday 1/23/21 at Louisville

Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 Georgia Tech

Saturday 1/30/21 Clemson

Monday 2/1/21 at Miami

Saturday 2/6/21 North Carolina

Tues/Wed 2/9-10/2021 Notre Dame

Saturday 2/13/21 at NC State

Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 at Wake Forest

Saturday 2/20/21 Virginia

Monday 2/22/21 Syracuse

Saturday 2/27/21 Louisville

Tues/Wed 3/2-3/2021 at Georgia Tech

Saturday 3/6/21 at North Carolina

North Carolina ACC Schedule

Tuesday 12/22/20 at NC State

Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 at Georgia Tech

Saturday 1/2/21 Syracuse

Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 at Miami

Saturday 1/9/21 Clemson

Saturday 1/16/21 at Florida State

Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 Wake Forest

Saturday 1/23/21 NC State

Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 at Pitt

Saturday 1/30/21 Notre Dame

Tues/Wed 2/2-3/2021 at Clemson

Saturday 2/6/21 at Duke

Monday 2/8/21 Miami

Saturday 2/13/21 at Virginia

Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 Virginia Tech

Saturday 2/20/21 Louisville

Tues/Wed 2/23-24/2021 at Boston College

Saturday 2/27/21 Florida State

Monday 3/1/21 at Syracuse

Saturday 3/6/21 Duke

NC State ACC Schedule

Wednesday 12/16/20 at Louisville

Tuesday 12/22/20 North Carolina

Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 Boston College

Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 at Clemson

Saturday 1/9/21 Miami

Tues/Wed 1/12-13/2021 at Florida State

Saturday 1/16/21 Georgia Tech

Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 at Virginia

Saturday 1/23/21 at North Carolina

Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 Wake Forest

Sunday 1/31/21 at Syracuse

Tues/Wed 2/2-3/2021 Virginia

Saturday 2/6/21 at Boston College

Tues/Wed 2/9-10/2021 Syracuse

Saturday 2/13/21 Duke

Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 at Pitt

Saturday 2/20/21 at Wake Forest

Sunday 2/28/21 Pitt

Tues/Wed 3/2-3/2021 at Notre Dame

Fri/Sat 3/5-6/2021 Virginia Tech