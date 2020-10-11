2020-21 ACC Basketball Schedules for Duke, North Carolina and NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule. The league slate begins Dec. 12 and runs through March 6.
“Our institutions, following the guidance of our league’s Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to the uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league’s rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary.”
For the second straight year, the conference schedule consists of 20 games for each team. Each team will play its two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, four at home and four on the road.
Duke ACC Schedule
Wednesday 12/16/20 at Notre Dame
Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 Pitt
Saturday 1/2/21 at Florida State
Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 Boston College
Saturday 1/9/21 Wake Forest
Tues/Wed 1/12-13/2021 at Virginia Tech
Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 at Pitt
Saturday 1/23/21 at Louisville
Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 Georgia Tech
Saturday 1/30/21 Clemson
Monday 2/1/21 at Miami
Saturday 2/6/21 North Carolina
Tues/Wed 2/9-10/2021 Notre Dame
Saturday 2/13/21 at NC State
Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 at Wake Forest
Saturday 2/20/21 Virginia
Monday 2/22/21 Syracuse
Saturday 2/27/21 Louisville
Tues/Wed 3/2-3/2021 at Georgia Tech
Saturday 3/6/21 at North Carolina
North Carolina ACC Schedule
Tuesday 12/22/20 at NC State
Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 at Georgia Tech
Saturday 1/2/21 Syracuse
Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 at Miami
Saturday 1/9/21 Clemson
Saturday 1/16/21 at Florida State
Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 Wake Forest
Saturday 1/23/21 NC State
Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 at Pitt
Saturday 1/30/21 Notre Dame
Tues/Wed 2/2-3/2021 at Clemson
Saturday 2/6/21 at Duke
Monday 2/8/21 Miami
Saturday 2/13/21 at Virginia
Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 Virginia Tech
Saturday 2/20/21 Louisville
Tues/Wed 2/23-24/2021 at Boston College
Saturday 2/27/21 Florida State
Monday 3/1/21 at Syracuse
Saturday 3/6/21 Duke
NC State ACC Schedule
Wednesday 12/16/20 at Louisville
Tuesday 12/22/20 North Carolina
Tues/Wed 12/29-30/2020 Boston College
Tues/Wed 1/5-6/2021 at Clemson
Saturday 1/9/21 Miami
Tues/Wed 1/12-13/2021 at Florida State
Saturday 1/16/21 Georgia Tech
Tues/Wed 1/19-20/2021 at Virginia
Saturday 1/23/21 at North Carolina
Tues/Wed 1/26-27/2021 Wake Forest
Sunday 1/31/21 at Syracuse
Tues/Wed 2/2-3/2021 Virginia
Saturday 2/6/21 at Boston College
Tues/Wed 2/9-10/2021 Syracuse
Saturday 2/13/21 Duke
Tues/Wed 2/16-17/2021 at Pitt
Saturday 2/20/21 at Wake Forest
Sunday 2/28/21 Pitt
Tues/Wed 3/2-3/2021 at Notre Dame
Fri/Sat 3/5-6/2021 Virginia Tech