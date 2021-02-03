ACC Women’s Basketball Announces 2021 Award Winners

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - For the second consecutive year, Louisville guard Dana Evans has been tabbed the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel and the ACC’s 15 head coaches.
It marks the fourth straight year that the Cardinals have produced the ACC Women’s Player of the Year, matching Duke (2000-05 for the longest such streak in league history.
Syracuse’s Kamilla Cardoso was tabbed the ACC Rookie of the Year, while Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner was voted ACC Coach of the Year by the Blue Ribbon Panel.
The conference’s head coaches chose Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld and NC State’s Wes Moore for ACC Rookie and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Additionally, Georgia Tech senior forward Lorela Cubaj and Syracuse’s Cardoso were voted ACC Co-Defensive Players of the Year by the league’s head coaches, while NC State’s Jada Boyd and Syracuse’s Emily Engstler earned Co-Sixth Player of the Year honors.
The 2021 selections mark the first time that conference has awarded Co-Defensive Players of the Year since the award started in 2005 and the first time the league has had Co-Sixth Players of the Year since the honor began in 2008.
Georgia Tech junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen received the nod as the ACC’s Most Improved Player.
Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech each placed two on the Blue Ribbon Panel’s First Team All-ACC, while the Wolfpack led the way with three on the head coaches first team.
The Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches All-Freshman Teams were identical with Clemson’s Gabby Elliott, Louisville’s Olivia Cochran and Hailey Van Lith, North Carolina’s Deja Kelly, Notre Dame’s Westbeld, Syracuse’s Cardoso, Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore and Wake Forest’s Jewel Spear.
The coaches also selected the 2020-21 ACC All-Defensive Team which features Boston College’s Marnelle Garraud, Georgia Tech’s Cubaj, Florida State’s Morgan Jones, Louisville’s Mykasa Robinson and Syracuse’s Cardoso.
2020-21 Blue Ribbon Panel Awards
ACC Player of the Year: Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
ACC Freshman of the Year: Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
ACC Coach of the Year: Nell Fortner, Georgia Tech
Blue Ribbon Panel
All-ACC First Team
Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G Georgia Tech
Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, So., W, NC State
Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
Elizabeth Kitley, So., C, Virginia Tech
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
All-ACC Second Team
Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College
Delicia Washington, Sr., G, Clemson
Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State
Kayla Jones, Sr., F, NC State
Gina Conti, Sr., G Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Janelle Bailey, Sr., C, North Carolina
Raina Perez, Gr., G, NC State
Jayla Everett, Jr., G, Pitt
Kiara Lewis, Sr., G, Syracuse
Tiana Mangakahia, Gr., G, Syracuse
2020-21 Head Coaches Awards
ACC Player of the Year: Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
ACC Freshman of the Year: Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame
ACC Coach of the Year: Wes Moore, NC State
ACC Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech; Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
ACC Co-Sixth Players of the Year: Jada Boyd, So., F, NC State; Emily Engstler, Jr., G/F, Syracuse
ACC Most Improved Player: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G, Georgia Tech
Head Coaches Awards
All-ACC First Team
Taylor Soule, Jr., F, Boston College
Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State
Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Dana Evans, Sr., G, Louisville
Jakia Brown-Turner, So., W, NC State
Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State
Kayla Jones, Sr., F, NC State
Elizabeth Kitley, So., C, Virginia Tech
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
All-ACC Second Team
Delicia Washington, Sr., G, Clemson
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Jr., G, Georgia Tech
Maddy Westbeld, Fr., F, Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
Gina Conti, Sr., G, Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Janelle Bailey, Sr., C, North Carolina
Jayla Everett, Jr., G, Pitt
Tiana Mangakahia, Gr., G, Syracuse
All-Defensive Team
Marnelle Garraud, Jr., G, Boston College
Lorela Cubaj, Sr., F, Georgia Tech
Morgan Jones, Jr., G, Florida State
Mykasa Robinson, Jr., G, Louisville
Kamilla Cardoso, Fr., C, Syracuse
All-Freshman Team (Blue Ribbon & Head Coaches are the same)
Gabby Elliott, G, Clemson
Hailey Van Lith, G, Louisville
Olivia Cochran, F, Louisville
Deja Kelly, G, North Carolina
Maddy Westbeld, F, Notre Dame
Kamilla Cardoso, C, Syracuse
Georgia Amoore, G, Virginia Tech
Jewel Spear, G, Wake Forest