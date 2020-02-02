WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Wake Forest men's basketball used a strong second half to defeat Clemson 56-44 on Saturday night. Clemson's 44 points were the fewest points scored by an ACC opponent in the LJVM Coliseum.

Andrien White led all scorers with 17 points, while Brandon Childress added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. He moved into 10th place in Wake basketball history, passing Chris Paul with 399 career assists. Olivier Sarr grabbed a team-best 13 rebounds on the night, one shy of his career-high.

Postgame Interview With Chaundee Brown

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams opened the game slow on offense, with the game tied 7-7 at the midway point of the first half. Neither team could pull ahead for the remainder of the half as the Deacons took a 22-19 lead into break. The Wake Forest defense allowed under 20 points in the first half for the first time in four seasons.

The Demon Deacons opened the second half on an 14-0 run, including nine points from White, to push the lead to 36-19 and record their best run of the season. The Tigers answered with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 36-28. The Deacs led 42-33 with 7:00 to play before an 13-2 Wake run pushed the lead to 20 points before they closed out the 56-44 win.

NOTEWORTHY

• Brandon Childress moved into 10th place on Wake Forest's career assist list with (399), passing Chris Paul (395)

• Clemson's 27.6% shooting in the first half was the lowest in any half by a Wake Forest opponent this season

• Brandon Childress moved up to 31st in career scoring at Wake Forest with (1,256) points, passing Kenny Green (1,252)

• Chaundee Brown, the Deacs' second leading scorer and rebounder returned to action after missing seven consecutive games due to a lower leg injury, scoring six points in 12 minutes

QUOTABLE

"I thought for both teams this was a struggle offensively. For us, we felt like our defense gave us a chance to build a lead in the first half," head coach Danny Manning said. "I thought our student section was outstanding tonight."

UP NEXT

Wake Forest begins a two-game road trip on Wednesday with a visit to No. 6 Louisville. Game time at the KFC Yum! Center is 9:00 p.m.