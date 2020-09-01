ATLANTA- Tre Jones hit two key baskets down the stretch and No. 2 Duke extended its decade-long domination of Georgia Tech, holding off the Yellow Jackets 73-64.

The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight in a row, and their firm hold on this series goes back much further.

Georgia Tech has lost 13 straight to Duke since its last victory over the Blue Devils on Jan. 9, 2010 - almost 10 years ago to the day.

The Yellow Jackets rallied from a double-digit deficit but couldn't make a basket in the closing minutes, missing 14 of their last 15 shots.