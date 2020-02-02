SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse 97-88.

Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils won their third straight after a two-game skid.

It was a crucial game for Syracuse, which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday night and needed a signature win to bolster its resume for consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

Stanley had 15 points, Tre Jones had 17, Matthew Hurt had 12 and Alex O'Connell 11 for Duke.