DURHAM, N.C.- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery for a broken bone in his right hand.

It’s unclear exactly how long Moore will be out for the second-ranked Blue Devils.

Moore was hurt late in the weekend win at Miami. Krzyzewski says the 6-foot-6 wing won't travel for Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech.

He says the team will release a statement with additional details after Monday's surgery, though he says Moore will be out “for a while.”

Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Devils.