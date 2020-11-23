x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Ncaab

Duke vs. Gardner-Webb Game Postponed

This postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program.
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke has announced that Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game versus Gardner-Webb has been postponed. The determination was made Monday morning after consultation with Duke Athletics’ medical personnel.

This postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. The teams may look to make up the game at a later date should schedules permit.

The Blue Devils’ next scheduled contest is Saturday, November 28, versus Coppin State at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tip time is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.