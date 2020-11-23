Duke vs. Gardner-Webb Game Postponed

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke has announced that Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game versus Gardner-Webb has been postponed. The determination was made Monday morning after consultation with Duke Athletics’ medical personnel.



This postponement comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. The teams may look to make up the game at a later date should schedules permit.



The Blue Devils’ next scheduled contest is Saturday, November 28, versus Coppin State at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tip time is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.



