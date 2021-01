BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over No. 19 Duke 74-67.

The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke’s second-half rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.