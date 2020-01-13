DURHAM, N.C. – Duke sophomore Tre Jones was named ACC Co-Player of the Week after leading the Blue Devils to a pair of conference wins over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.

Jones averaged a team leading 19.5 points in the wins, and scored or assisted on 44 percent of Duke's made field goals. He shot a team-best 68.2 percent (15-of-22) from the field with 12 assists against just four turnovers in 33.0 minutes. The native of Apple Valley, Minn., also averaged 6.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 5.5 rebounds and went 4-of-5 from three-point range.

Jones took control late in the win at Georgia Tech, scoring seven of his 16 points (2-of-2 FG, 3-of-4 FT) with two rebounds and one steal over the game's final five minutes to help seal the victory. In addition to his 16 points, he finished with a team-high seven dimes and eight rebounds. Jones improved to 10-2 in road games in his career (9-2 in ACC road games).

He followed that performance by netting a team-high 23 points, five assists and no turnovers against Wake Forest on Saturday night. He tied his season-high with 10 field goals and went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Three of Jones' four career 20-point games have come this season.

This is Jones' second ACC Player of the Week award this season (12/9). He shares this week's recognition with Clemson's Aamir Sims.

The No. 3 Blue Devils (15-1, 5-0 ACC) will travel to Clemson (8-7, 2-3 ACC) to take on the Tigers on Tuesday, January 14, at 7 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game can be seen live on ESPN.