Duke Rolls Past Boston College in ACC Tournament First Round, 86-51

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 on Tuesday to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Steward, Williams and Jeremy Roach — all freshmen — combined for 27 of Duke’s 41 first-half points. Steward scored 13 points with three of Duke’s eight 3-pointers and Williams was 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.

Jordan Goldwire closed the first half with a 3-pointer, and he made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, capping an 11-2 run, to give Duke a 22-point lead with 12:31 remaining.