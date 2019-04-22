DURHAM, N.C. — Duke announced Monday that juniors Marques Bolden and Javin DeLaurier will enter the NBA Draft process.

The forward duo "will gather feedback from NBA personnel over the coming weeks, but will maintain their collegiate eligibility, leaving open the possibility of returning to Duke," the team said.

This past season, Bolden averaged 5.3 points 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in just above 19 minutes per game. DeLaurier played a bit more than 16 minutes per game and chipped in with an average of 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Freshmen Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and RJ Barrett announced recently their intents to enter the NBA Draft. Those three led Duke in scoring this year.