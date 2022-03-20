Duke dances to Sweet 16 after 85-76 win over Michigan State

The Blue Devils helped seal a win to extend Coach K's final NCAA Tournament run.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils beat the Spartans 85-76, extending Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final March Madness run.

It was a bittersweet final tussle between Krzyzewski, 75, and fellow hall-of-fame coach Tom Izzo, 67.

Star freshman Paolo Banchero scored 19 points and muscled in the go-ahead drive through contact with little more than two minutes left, putting the Blue Devils ahead to stay in the record-extending 1,200th win of Coach K's career.

Duke reached the Sweet 16 for the 26th time under Coach K.

Duke faces Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals.

"I’m so proud of my guys...I’m so proud," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said at the end of Sunday's game.

Coach K will retire at the end of this season. He's been head coach of the Blue Devils for 42 years.

Pregame Notes From Duke Basketball

• With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, familiar foes No. 2-seed Duke battles No. 7-seed Michigan State in an NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday in Greenville, S.C.

• Duke and Michigan State are meeting for the 18th time, including each of the last six seasons. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 13-4 -- with a 13-3 record under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

• The most frequent coaching matchup in NCAA Tournament history, Coach K and Tom Izzo meet for the sixth time. The programs are meeting for the seventh time in the NCAA Tournament.

• A win puts Duke in the Sweet 16 for the 28th time -- the 26th time under Coach K, gives Coach K his 1,200th career victory, and clinches the program its 16th 30-win season.

• The Blue Devils own the best winning percentage in NCAA Tournament history at .752 (115-38), while the program’s 115 wins rank third and five championships are fourth-most.

• The coach with the most wins in NCAA Tournament history (98-30), Coach K is in his NCAA-record 36th tournament and his .766 tourney win percentage is second to only John Wooden (.825).

• Duke opened the NCAA Tournament with a 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday with five Blue Devils in double figures, led by freshman Paolo Banchero’s 17 points and 10 rebounds.

• Sophomore Mark Williams scored 15 points, added seven rebounds, five blocked shots and a career-high five assists. It marked just the third 15-5-5-5 game in Duke history and first since 1989.

• A second-team consensus All-America selection, Banchero is the program’s 75th All-American (52nd under Coach K). He is the 31st consensus All-American under Coach K.

• Williams’ .712 field goal percentage is second on Duke’s single-season list. He would lead the nation but falls just short of the minimum five field goals per game to qualify (4.8).

• Sophomore Jeremy Roach is averaging 12.8 points and shooting .513 (20-of-39) from the field over Duke’s last five games.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022

7:41 p.m. Duke Blue Devils win 85 to 76 against Michigan State Spartans in NCAA Tournament Second Round matchup

Incredible basketball game here in Greenville.



Duke players hype up the crowd with seconds left, as if it could get any louder in here. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/WmVxS6D3WL — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

7:27 p.m. Michigan State with 76. Duke still in the lead with 80 with 40 seconds to go.

7:24 p.m. Duke leads 80 to 74 with 59 seconds left in the game

7:21 p.m. Duke up 78 to 74 with a minute left in the second half thanks to 3 by guard Jeremy Roach

7:19 p.m. Timeout -- Michigan State

7:18 p.m. Duke Blue Devils take the lead 75 to 74

7:18 p.m. Michigan up by 1 point with 2 minutes left in the second half

7:16 p.m. Duke, Michigan State tied with 72 points with less than 3 minutes left in the second half

6:48 p.m. Duke leads 59 to 52 with a little over 11 minutes left in the second half.

6:31 p.m. 20 minutes to go in the second half in the Duke v. Michigan State matchup.

6:10 p.m. Duke in the lead 39 to 35 against Michigan State at the half in second round matchup NCAA tournament

Michigan State already has 4 blocks. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

Halftime in Greenville. @DukeMBB leads Michigan State 39-35. Mark Williams leads the way with 12 points. Paolo Banchero added 10… @WFMY #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6OEgXWT1S9 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 20, 2022

5:32 p.m. Coach K and head basketball coach Tom Izzo go head-to-head one last time.

Coach K & Tom Izzo going against each other one final time. #History #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/g3XScunUQC — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 20, 2022

5:36 p.m. Duke and Michigan State are almost neck and neck with Michigan State only up by 3 points with almost 12 minutes left in the 1st half.

5:21 p.m. We're all ready for Duke's game against Michigan State

5:21 p.m. Jim Nantz just touched down in Greenville, SC for Sunday's Duke v. Michigan State game

"Hello Friends"...Jim Nantz arriving at the Arena here in Greenville, SC to call today's NCAA Tournament Second Round Games. @WFMY #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/S08Tag0OBd — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 20, 2022

3:37 p.m. Coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife Mickie, plus Duke Men's Basketball players arrive for Duke's game against Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament Second Round Game

Coach K and players arriving at the arena ahead of today's @DukeMBB vs. Michigan State NCAA Tournament Second Round Game. @WFMY #wfmysports @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/UVRSe7alzf — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 20, 2022

2:39 p.m. It's Game Day! We are just moments away from the Duke Blue Devils' match against the Michigan State Spartans in the NCAA Tournament Second Round.

Game-day in Greenville. NCAA Tournament Second Round. Michigan State and Duke tips-off at 5:15pm. @WFMY #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Zq0Et6PoI9 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) March 20, 2022

