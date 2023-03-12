Duke Earns No. 5 Seed, Plays Oral Roberts in NCAA First Round

This game will tip-off Thursday at 7:10pm on WFMY.

DURHAM – ACC Tournament champions for the 22nd time overall, Duke received the No. 5 seed in the East Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and faces Oral Roberts in the first round Thursday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Thursday's game vs. Oral Roberts tips at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The full 68-team bracket for the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was announced Sunday with the Blue Devils earning their 45th all-time bid to the NCAA Tournament -- fifth most in NCAA history -- after securing the ACC's auto-bid with a 59-49 win against Virginia in the ACC title game on Saturday night.

Under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who led the Blue Devils to a National Championship as a senior in 2010, Duke enters the tournament with a 26-8 record and on a nine-game winning streak that is tied with Marquette for the longest by power conference teams. As the 4th-seed in the 2023 New York Life ACC Tournament, Duke defeated Pittsburgh, Miami and Virginia en route to its ACC-record 22nd title, third in the last seven years and 11th this century. Duke had two wire-to-wire victories, trailing by no more than two points in its three ACC Tournament games.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski was named the ACC Tournament MVP after averaging 19.7 points and shooting a tournament-best .667 (24-of-36) from the field, while junior captain Jeremy Roach averaged 15.0 points, including a career-high 23 in the title game win over Virginia.

Duke is 118-39 (.752) all-time in the NCAA Tournament, marking the best winning percentage in tournament history. Duke's 118 wins are also third-most in the event's history.

Thursday marks the first all-time meeting between Duke and Oral Roberts, which is coming off its Summit League Tournament championship. The Golden Eagles are making their seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament, where they hold a 4-6 all-time record. Duke is 1-0 all-time against teams from the Summit League. Oral Roberts (30-4) enters the tournament on a Division I-leading 17-game winning streak on the strength of the third highest scoring offense nationally at 84.2 points per game. Senior Max Abmas' 22.2 points per game rank seventh best in the NCAA.

The Blue Devils have been selected to the East Region for the 19th time -- last in 2019, holding a 58-16 record out of the East. Duke is 2-1 all-time as a No. 5 seed, is 5-0 all-time versus a No. 12-seed. Eleven of Duke's 17 Final Four appearances have come via the East Regional (2001, 1999, 1992, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1986, 1978, 1966, 1964, 1963).

Duke's game Thursday in Orlando marks just the program's second game in the city. The Blue Devils defeated Stetson on Feb. 12, 1990, 102-67, at Amway Arena, which closed in 2012.

The winner of Thursday's first-round game advances to play the winner of No. 4-seed Tennessee vs. No. 13-seed Louisiana on Saturday in Orlando. The East Regional semifinal and final will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on March 23-25.

NCAA Tournament Winning Percentage (min. 20 games)

1. Duke -- .750 (118-39)

2. North Carolina -- .728 (131-49)

3. UCLA -- .725 (108-42)

4. Loyola (IL) -- .714 (15-6)

5. Kentucky -- .709 (129-53)

All-Time NCAA Tournament Appearances

1. Kentucky -- 60

2. North Carolina -- 53

3. Kansas -- 51

4. UCLA -- 50

5. Duke – 45

NCAA Tournament Wins

1. Kentucky -- 129

2. North Carolina -- 131

3. Duke -- 118

4. Kansas -- 115