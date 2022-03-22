When do Duke and UNC play next? Sweet 16 games on WFMY/CBS

Can Duke's Coach K get to the Elite 8 one last time? Can North Carolina pull off another big upset against No. 4 UCLA?

SAN FRANCISCO — Duke and North Carolina pulled off huge wins in the second round of NCAA Tournament play to advance to the Sweet 16.

The ACC teams now set their sights on the Elite 8.

For the West Regional bracket, Duke heads to the Chase Center in San Francisco, where they'll take on Texas Tech Thursday.

For the East Regional bracket, UNC heads to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, where they'll take on UCLA Friday.

THURSDAY GAMES ON CBS:

7:09 p.m. -- No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

9:39 p.m. -- No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke

5 things to know about Duke game:

This is Duke's 28th time in the Sweet 16, the second-most in NCAA history.

The Blue Devils and Raiders have never met in NCAA Tournament history. They're meeting for just the second time in history.

A win puts Duke in the Elite 8 for the 23rd time.

A win would give Coach K his 100th career NCAA Tournament win.

The Blue Devils own the best winning percentage in NCAA Tournament history at .753 (116-38), while the program’s 116 wins rank third.

FRIDAY GAMES ON CBS:

7:09 p.m. -- No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 3 Purdue

9:39 p.m. -- No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA

5 things to know about UNC game: