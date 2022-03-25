Elite Eight | 8 things to know as Duke gets ready to battle it out against Arkansas

SAN FRANCISCO — No. 2 Duke is just one win away from reaching the Final Four. Duke will battle it out against No. 4 Arkansas Saturday night in the Elite Eight.
The Blue Devils and the Razorbacks have met three times previously, including twice in the Final Four. In 1990, Duke won, 97-83 to reach the Championship game, while Arkansas won the title in 1994, 76-72.
The winner of Saturday’s game will go to the Final Four
- Duke is 6-1 when playing on this date, March 26, last playing on this date in 2010 – a 70-57 win over Purdue in the South Regional Semifinal in Houston behind 24 points from Kyle Singler.
- A second-team consensus All-American and ACC Freshman of the Year, Paolo Banchero is the program’s 75th All-American (52nd Under Coach K).
- Sophomore Jeremy Roach has scored 15 points in each od Duke’s last two wins over Michigan State and Texas Tech – of his 30 points, 24 have come in the second half.
- Duke has trailed or been tied in the final five minutes of four postseason wins this season – Syracuse, Miami, Michigan State, and Texas Tech.
- Duke is 30-11 (.732) all-time as a No. 2 seed.
- Duke is 4-0 all-time against teams from the Big West.
- Duke has been a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in 20 of its last 24 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1997.
- Duke earned its 44th all-time bid to the NCAA Tournament -- fifth-most in NCAA history and 36th under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the most appearances by a head coach right behind Jim Boeheim.
Be sure to follow our sports crew in San Francisco:
- Photojournalist Brian Hall: @bhallwfmy
- Sports Anchor Amanda Ferguson: @_amandaferguson