x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
March Madness

Elite Eight | 8 things to know as Duke gets ready to battle it out against Arkansas

The Blue Devils and the Razorbacks have met three times previously, including twice in the Final Four.

SAN FRANCISCO — No. 2 Duke is just one win away from reaching the Final Four. Duke will battle it out against No. 4 Arkansas Saturday night in the Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils and the Razorbacks have met three times previously, including twice in the Final Four. In 1990, Duke won, 97-83 to reach the Championship game, while Arkansas won the title in 1994, 76-72.

The winner of Saturday’s game will go to the Final Four

  1. Duke is 6-1 when playing on this date, March 26, last playing on this date in 2010 – a 70-57 win over Purdue in the South Regional Semifinal in Houston behind 24 points from Kyle Singler.
  2. A second-team consensus All-American and ACC Freshman of the Year, Paolo Banchero is the program’s 75th All-American (52nd Under Coach K).
  3. Sophomore Jeremy Roach has scored 15 points in each od Duke’s last two wins over Michigan State and Texas Tech – of his 30 points, 24 have come in the second half.
  4. Duke has trailed or been tied in the final five minutes of four postseason wins this season – Syracuse, Miami, Michigan State, and Texas Tech.
  5. Duke is 30-11 (.732) all-time as a No. 2 seed.
  6. Duke is 4-0 all-time against teams from the Big West.
  7. Duke has been a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in 20 of its last 24 NCAA Tournament appearances since 1997.
  8. Duke earned its 44th all-time bid to the NCAA Tournament -- fifth-most in NCAA history and 36th under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the most appearances by a head coach right behind Jim Boeheim.

Be sure to follow our sports crew in San Francisco: 

Related Articles

In Other News

Duke advances to Elite 8, Amanda Ferguson explore San Francisco