Final Four Blog | UNC vs. Duke on the road in New Orleans

Team 2 is in the Big Easy! We're bringing you all the behind-the-scenes and fun moments from the Final Four.

NEW ORLEANS — DAY 2 - FINAL FOUR BLOG

Written by: Kevin Kennedy

After 800 miles and 13 hours of driving for some reason, we decided not to go straight to the hotel last night and went to visit the Tarot card reader.



To be fair our other option was a voodoo doctor and I think I was a little intimidated. So at 10:30 p.m. last night we drove to a little tarot card shop on the outskirts of New Orleans. As you would expect, we entered through a gate in the back alley. With incense and candles burning we proceeded to sit at a small table in a dimly lit room. We spent the first 15 or 20 minutes talking about the craft that is tarot card reading, psychics and voodoo.



It’s a profession that many, including myself, may not completely understand, but is one that dates back more than a century. Google psychics in New Orleans and dozens of mediums will come up. While it is not the birthplace of psychics it has certainly become home to many. While we sat at the tiny table, candles burning around us we dipped our toes in the proverbial psychic waters. In the world of tarot card reading, you can often see, hear, or feel a spirit. While many may not understand or believe in the cards, those that do, are convinced it opens a window to the unknown.

On this night we were looking for a different kind of clarity, "What was going to happen when Duke and North Carolina take the floor?"



We didn’t ask who was going to win, we just wanted to know what she saw. While shuffling the tarot card deck our tarot reader immediately said she did not feel or see anything, but the cards to her excitement were jumping out of the deck.



After shuffling the deck she had me stack three piles into one. She then placed three cards to my right and three other cards to my left and asked me to pick one pile for Duke and the other pile for North Carolina. She then proceeded to flip over the cards in the first pile one at a time. After flipping over the first card there was a grown, more concern after the second card was turned over, and when she flipped over the third card it was obvious the news was bad. One of the cards showing a heart with three swords running through it is described as the worst card in the deck. The three cards in the other pile come up all sunshine and positivity. One of those cards apparently the best card in the deck.

It was apparently obvious, there was a clear choice as to who was going to win this basketball game. When I asked, "are you sure?" her answer was simple, “It’s in the cards.”



While the players and the two coaches may have a lot to do with the outcome on Saturday night, what they don’t know is that this game has apparently already been decided. The winner is written in the cards. On Saturday night one of the teams advancing to the national championship on Monday is... North Carolina.

If you’re a DUKE fan don’t blame me, I’m just the messenger. Now it’s time to head to the French Quarter and see what we find.

A bunny at the North Carolina Zoo has also made a prediction as well.

TASTE ABOUT TOWN

When in New Orleans you gotta go on a taste around town! You don't want to miss all the flavors of New Orleans!

Here's what you need to do when in New Orleans

BEHIND THE SCENES

PHOTOS | UNC, Duke hit the court for practice ahead of Final Four matchup 1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25

5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25

9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25

13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25

17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25

21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25

25/25 1 / 25

Written by: Megan Allman (WFMY Senior Digital Producer)

It's all about the fans. Our Jaelen Gilkey met a man who calls himself a Tar Heels Super Fan! You know he wasn't going to miss the Final Four, especially with his team playing Duke!

Written by: Megan Allman (WFMY Senior Digital Producer)

Our Amanda Ferguson talked to Duke freshman Trevor Keels about...not just basketball! We wanted to know, what's the best food he's had so far during the NCAA Tournament? Turns out, he really liked the cuisine in San Francisco!

Written by: Megan Allman (WFMY Senior Digital Producer)

Could WE be the beholders of North Carolina's lucky charm? Kevin Kennedy and Sean Higgins have been lugging around a rather dusty, old basketball with them. It went to the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia -- where UNC won both matchups to eventually go on to the Final Four. Take a look at this basketball's journey. It's rolling around on Bourbon Street now! Can it help Carolina win it all?

Written by: Brian Hall (WFMY Photographer)

This is my first trip to New Orleans to cover the Final Four. Made the early trip over to the Superdome to get the lay of the land and see where everything was.

The court is down and signage is up and ready to go ahead of this year's matchups.

And the coveted NCAA Championship Trophy is here.

Here it is. The coveted NCAA Championship that Duke, UNC, Kansas and Villanova are playing for here at the #MFinalFour ....@WFMY #wfmysports @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/K9IdcinZL5 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 1, 2022

Here is a look at the pregame & postgame interview set up for the players and coaches

DAY 1 - FINAL FOUR BLOG

Written by: Amanda Ferguson

We continue to travel around the country following our teams because they're still dancing! Fortunately for us, both Duke and North Carolina are in the Final Four, which means we're keeping the same crews who have been covering the teams, plus adding more!

It was an early morning at WFMY News 2. I woke up extra early, at 3:00 a.m. to head to UPS's Distribution Center to try to grab a package before hitting the road. It was set to arrive at my door a few hours after we left. Of course, when you rush ship clothes for the Final Four, it doesn't make it in time! Shoutout to the kind workers who tried to do everything they could to grab it for me (they were basketball fans!). Unfortunately, I didn't get the package, but I'll keep you posted if it arrives to my hotel.

I rushed back to the house to make some quick eggs, grab my luggage, and head to the station.

We're taking a bunch of cars. Here's what my car looked like at the beginning of the trip.

We aren't exactly morning people.

However, at the beginning of our trip, we did have some great sleeping weather. Our photographer, Brian Hall, drove through this mess for us.

It was clear skies the rest of the way through!

It's about 8 p.m. and we're still on the road, but we're getting close. We have made it to Louisiana.

Sun starting to go down here in Louisiana. We’re still driving! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/BNCRnkR2uK — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) March 31, 2022

Stick with us through Monday as we cover Duke and North Carolina throughout the rest of the tournament. One of the two will be in the championship game Monday night. We'll be here to bring you along for the ride.

Time to check in with another crew!

Written by: Jaelen Gilkey

After 13 hours on the road and crossing six state lines, we are finally in the 'Big Easy'. The journey was a long but beautiful one, and it gave me a new appreciation for the Southern part of the United States.

At the halfway point in our trip, we made a pit stop in Tuskegee, Alabama, the home of The Tuskegee Airmen.

In the 1940s this airfield was used to train a group of primarily African-American fighter pilots and airmen to help defend our nation during World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen destroyed a total of 251 enemy airplanes between 1940 and 1948.

Among the Tuskegee Airmen, there were 8 Purple Hearts awarded, 150 distinguished flying crosses, and over 700 Air Medals and Clusters for their service to the U.S. Military.

Stop one on our way to the Final Four in News Orleans is the @TAINational museum! @AztecPhotog and are cooking up early! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YHvB6HsqRC — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) March 31, 2022

Once we wrapped up at the Tuskegee Airmen Museum, our next stop was New Orleans! Our goal is to give you a deep dive into this city's uniqueness and bring a little bit of the 'Big Easy' right to your living room.

Can't wait for day 2! Hope to see you there.

Written by: Kevin Kennedy

It was still dark when the alarm clock went off at 5:15 a.m. this morning, that ringing noise the alarm makes hits a little harder when you typically get up at 8 a.m.



I would like to suggest that any alarm that goes off before 6 a.m. should include a Michael Bublé song. First things first, had to take the dog outside and feed him. I then popped an English muffin in the toaster, grabbed some peanut butter and a glass of orange juice. (I’m not a big coffee guy).



I had packed the previous night, (props to me for that) so, I quickly loaded up my bags and headed to Greensboro to meet up with our team. Our station is sending seven people to New Orleans for the Final Four (you probably figured out that I’m one of the seven). There is certainly a level of excitement involved in covering a Final Four but it’s tough to look that far ahead when all I see now is a 13-hour drive in a rainstorm.



Our caravan of three cars, stay together for roughly the first hour and a half It’s now every man (and 2 women) for themselves. As I write this, I am tucked behind an 18 wheeler and next to another one. There is construction on the roadway, the rain is pouring down and I can see maybe a half a mile in front of me, but I’m going to the Final Four baby.

It will be my first Final Four after 35 years and broadcasting. My excitement level is like think (bead collector at Mardi Gras) and making it that much better is a matchup between Duke and North Carolina.



What I have quickly learned in my four years, in the Tar Heel state is that fans from the two universities don’t exchange Christmas cards. This rivalry runs about as deep as the Mississippi River. If you grow up in a North Carolina Tar Heel family you have one option - hate Duke or find another family. The same logic applies if you grow up in a Duke family as well.



The next six days are sure to be both exhilarating and exhausting. It will be packed with long hours, lots of work and an occasional meal (often a candy bar and soda), but it will also be six days that I’ll look back on for years and get to say, "I WAS THERE..!"



Stay with me on this six-day adventure as I try to do my best to give you a little bit of access into our world on our road to the Final Four. In case you’re wondering, it’s still raining on that road and doesn’t look like it’s letting up anytime soon.

SIGHTSEEING ALONG THE WAY

The WFMY News 2 crew is also making sure to do a little sightseeing along the way as they travel to New Orleans.