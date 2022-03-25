North Carolina vs. UCLA | Live Game Updates

No. 8 UNC hopes to be among the Elite 8 by the end of Friday night.

PHILADELPHIA — No. 8 seed North Carolina hopes to join the ranks of the Elite 8. The Tar Heels match up against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game starts at approximately 9:40 p.m. and will air on WFMY/CBS. The winner will go on to play Saint Peter's in the Elite Eight.

LIVE GAME BLOG

-UCLA leads at half 31-28 against UNC.

-Manek with his hands all over it with a tip-in for two.

-We like that sound! Nothing but net and a big three for UNC and we're at 24-22 with UCLA out front.

-UNC has got some catching up to do, UCLA leads 22-16

-And that's a timeout.

The under 16 timeout didn’t happen till@the 11 minute mark. Long time for the starters on both sides to be in without a break. 18-14 Bruins. #MarchMadness @WFMY — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) March 26, 2022

-UCLA lights it up with the back-to-back jumpers leading 18-14 against UNC.

-Lean with it, rock with it cause UNC is good underneath for another two.

-UNC's Leaky Black good for two underneath.

-UCLA just took our candy stealing the ball for a layup and that's two added to the board.

-UNC good for two back-to-back threes! UNC leads 6-3 against UCLA

-UNC finds it earlier on the outside with a three first on board!

Here's what you need to know ahead of the game:

As a No. 8 seed, UNC is 1-1 in the Sweet 16.

UNC is in the Sweet 16 for the 30th time, the most in NCAA Tournament history.

Carolina is 10-3 against UCLA, including wins in each of the last five games over the past 22 seasons.

UCLA's last win over UNC was in 2000 in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels are 1-1 against UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. In 1968, the Bruins beat the Tar Heels in the national championship game. In 1989, Carolina beat UCLA in the second round of the postseason.

FIRST HALF:

