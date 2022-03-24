x
March Madness

Live Game Blog: Duke vs. Texas Tech in Sweet 16

Duke plays Texas Tech at 9:40 p.m. ET on WFMY News 2/CBS.

SAN FRANCISCO — How sweet it is! The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are in San Francisco for the Sweet 16. 

They'll take on No. 3 Texas Tech. The action starts around 9:40 p.m. ET Thursday on WFMY News 2/CBS -- right after the Arkansas-Gonzaga game. 

We'll keep you up-to-date on the biggest plays during the game in this blog. 

Be sure to follow our sports crew in San Francisco: 

Here are some key notes you need to know about the game: 

  • Duke and Texas Tech have only played once before during the regular season. That was on Dec. 20, 2018. Duke won 69-58. 
  • Senior Joey Baker is the only remaining Blue Devil from that season. 
  • Duke is 40-12 overall versus teams from the Big XII Conference. 
  • A win would give Coach K his 100th career NCAA Tournament victory, and further extend his final March Madness run before retirement. 
  • The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of the Arkansas-Gonzaga game. 

LIVE GAME BLOG

-Duke finally gets on the board with two 

-Texas Tech puts up two to get on the board first 

-Duke takes first possession of the ball with the tip-off but misses the first shot. 

-Here comes Duke ready to battle it out against Texas Tech! 

Who we're following: 

PHOTOS | On the road with Duke at the Sweet 16

Coach K walks into the Chase Center for his final Sweet 16 appearance.

Coach K and his wife walking into the Chase Center for tonight's Sweet 16 matchup