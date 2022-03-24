Live Game Blog: Duke vs. Texas Tech in Sweet 16

SAN FRANCISCO — How sweet it is! The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are in San Francisco for the Sweet 16.
They'll take on No. 3 Texas Tech. The action starts around 9:40 p.m. ET Thursday on WFMY News 2/CBS -- right after the Arkansas-Gonzaga game.
We'll keep you up-to-date on the biggest plays during the game in this blog.
Here are some key notes you need to know about the game:
- Duke and Texas Tech have only played once before during the regular season. That was on Dec. 20, 2018. Duke won 69-58.
- Senior Joey Baker is the only remaining Blue Devil from that season.
- Duke is 40-12 overall versus teams from the Big XII Conference.
- A win would give Coach K his 100th career NCAA Tournament victory, and further extend his final March Madness run before retirement.
- The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of the Arkansas-Gonzaga game.
LIVE GAME BLOG
-Duke finally gets on the board with two
-Texas Tech puts up two to get on the board first
-Duke takes first possession of the ball with the tip-off but misses the first shot.
-Here comes Duke ready to battle it out against Texas Tech!
