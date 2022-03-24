Live Game Blog: Duke vs. Texas Tech in Sweet 16

Duke plays Texas Tech at 9:40 p.m. ET on WFMY News 2/CBS.

SAN FRANCISCO — How sweet it is! The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are in San Francisco for the Sweet 16.

They'll take on No. 3 Texas Tech. The action starts around 9:40 p.m. ET Thursday on WFMY News 2/CBS -- right after the Arkansas-Gonzaga game.

We'll keep you up-to-date on the biggest plays during the game in this blog.

Be sure to follow our sports crew in San Francisco:

Photojournalist Brian Hall: @bhallwfmy

Sports Anchor Amanda Ferguson: @_amandaferguson

Here are some key notes you need to know about the game:

Duke and Texas Tech have only played once before during the regular season. That was on Dec. 20, 2018. Duke won 69-58.

Senior Joey Baker is the only remaining Blue Devil from that season.

Duke is 40-12 overall versus teams from the Big XII Conference.

A win would give Coach K his 100th career NCAA Tournament victory, and further extend his final March Madness run before retirement.

The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of the Arkansas-Gonzaga game.

LIVE GAME BLOG

-Duke finally gets on the board with two

-Texas Tech puts up two to get on the board first

-Duke takes first possession of the ball with the tip-off but misses the first shot.

-Here comes Duke ready to battle it out against Texas Tech!

Who we're following:

Duke Men's Basketball: @DukeMBB

NCAA March Madness: @MarchMadnessMBB

CBS Sports: @CBSSports

CBS Sports CBB: @CBSSportsCBB

Texas Tech Basketball: @TexasTechMBB