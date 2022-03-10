The odds are not in your favor for a perfect March Madness bracket

We're not saying there isn't a chance.

TAMPA, Fla. — For fans of college basketball, things are about to get crazy.

This Sunday, March 13, marks the beginning of the NCAA's March Madness tournament. For an entire month, 68 of the best college teams will be pitted against one another in the ultimate sports tournament.

However, for many watching at home, a lot of attention will be placed on the game surrounding the games. With every game being as unpredictable as the last, every fan will be trying to create the perfect tournament bracket (cue angelic music).

Do you know what's harder than winning a month-long basketball tournament against some of the best athletes in the country? Sitting on your couch trying to figure out who the heck is going to win each and every game.

For example, many betting sites are giving the number one seeded team Gonzaga a 21 percent chance of winning the tournament. The team with the lowest odds is Virginia Commonwealth University with a 0.26 percent chance of winning the whole thing.

Compare that to the Joe Schmoes trying to predict the winners while calling plays from their lazy boys and being on the court doesn't seem that bad.

According to the NCAA, the odds of some average joe correctly picking the winner of all 64 games are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. But, that's just if you're guessing. Someone with knowledge of the teams and sports will do a little better — something like 1 in 120.2 billion.

So, what we're saying is there's a chance.