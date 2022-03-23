This will be the first time the NCAA Women's Regionals have been hosted in Greensboro since 2019

The tournament hasn't been hosted by the Greensboro coliseum since 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum is hosting the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The last time the Greensboro Coliseum had any NCAA Women's basketball action was back in 2019, right before the pandemic started. Surrounding businesses are welcoming the tournament back with open arms.

This will mark the 5th time the Coliseum has hosted a Women's Regional.

Stamey's BBQ is across the street from the coliseum. Front of the House Supervisor, Haley Saunders, has been with Stamey's for four years. She remembers what business was like the last time the tournament was in town and hopes for the same this year.

“We are hoping that it impacts business very well. We don’t see too much traffic not compared to the men’s, but we are hoping that this year since there is going to be a couple of good teams playing that it will bring in a lot more people,” Saunders said.

The hotel industry is ready for some heavy traffic as well.

General Manager, Priti Patel, at The Hampton by Hilton on West Gate City Boulevard said the industry was hit hard during the pandemic.

"We can’t make up for what we’ve lost, but it’s a new start, and it’s bringing back a lot of hope. We’ve got faith that we are going to get back to normal and we are just not looking back. We are ready to move forward,” Patel said.

The NCAA Women's Regionals are from Friday, March 25th, through Sunday. The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau said the tournament is expected to bring in 1.9 million dollars to Greensboro.

There will be two games on Friday and one on Sunday.

First up is the North Carolina Tar Heels versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.