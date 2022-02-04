Paolo Banchero's grandma remembers holding him as a baby. Now she's watching him in Final Four

We noticed a woman in a bedazzled Duke hat and had to get a photo. She whispered to us, "I'm Paolo Banchero's grandma."

NEW ORLEANS — Fans come from near and far to come to New Orleans for the Final Four. You can find fans of all 4 teams, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova. You can even find people who are not fans of either team but just love college basketball. Some fans are a little more special to the guys on the court, like players' families.

Duke Freshman Forward Paolo Banchero's grandma is in New Orleans to see her grandson take the court.

"Coming here with the whole family is exciting," said Shelia Guy-Snowden, who is Banchero's grandma. "Who would have thought we would have got here? Who would have thought he would have been able to make us come here, as proud relatives and a proud grandma? He calls me Nana though."

Banchero and his family are from Seattle, so his grandma doesn't make it to many games. She said she's been to 5 this season. Her last one was the ACC Championship in Brooklyn.