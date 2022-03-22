Sweet 16 bound! UNC, NC State women's teams dancing into next round NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ACC women's basketball is going strong into the postseason.
NC State and UNC are dancing to the Sweet 16. Here's a look at how both teams got here and what's next:
Tar Heels Women's Basketball
Monday night, North Carolina overwhelmed Arizona 63-45 to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years. The No. 5 seeded Tar Heels smothered Arizona from the start, using a 15-0 run to lead by nine at halftime, then stretched it to 20 when a dominating third quarter.
UNC punched its ticket to the Greensboro Region semifinals. They play the No. 1 overall seed, South Carolina, on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Wolfpack Women's Basketball
Top-seeded NC State beat Kansas State 89-57 in Monday's second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16. All 13 players scored, with Kayla Jones posting 18 points to the stat sheet.
The Wolfpack now heads to Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT to take on No. 5 Notre Dame. The game is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.