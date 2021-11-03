Mark Williams Dominates Inside as Duke Rolls Past Louisville, 70-56

Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and No. 10 seed Duke eased by seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament.

Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game, joining Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Williams’ 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history.

Duke opened the second half on its second sizable run of the game, scoring 17 of the first 22 points over a span of six minutes to extend its lead to 47-34. Jeremy Roach had two of the Blue Devils’ three 3-pointers during the stretch.

Louisville got within eight points three times in the final 10 minutes but could not get any closer as Williams took over the paint, scoring 10 of his points in the final 11:03.

Duke (13-11) plays No. 15 Florida State, the second-seed, on Thursday in their first matchup of the season after the Jan. 2 game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Postgame Notes

#10 Duke 70, #7 Louisville 56

First Round 2021 New York Life ACC Tournament

Greensboro, N.C.

- Duke (13-11) advances to Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal game versus No. 2 seed Florida State (15-5). The teams did not meet during the regular season, with the scheduled Jan. 2 game being canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

- Duke improved to a league-best 105-45 in the ACC Tournament with Tuesday’s win. Duke is seeking to add to its league-record 21 ACC tourney titles.

- Duke is now 41-18 in ACC Tournament games at Greensboro Coliseum, including a 30-10 mark under head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

- Krzyzewski is 67-23 all-time in the ACC Tournament as head coach of the Blue Devils, including wins in 10 of Duke’s last 11 tournament games.

- Duke’s Mark Williams led all players with a career-high 23 points and an ACC Tournament freshman-record 19 rebounds. Williams broke the previous tournament freshman rebounding record of 18 set by Virginia’s Ralph Sampson versus Clemson in 1980 quarterfinals.

- Williams’ 19 rebounds also tie for the second most by any Duke player in an ACC Tournament game, most recently Mike Gminski versus North Carolina in the 1980 semifinals.

- The double-double was the second of Williams’ career, following his 20-point, 11-rebound performance versus Syracuse on Feb. 22.

- ACC leading scorer Matthew Hurt added 20 points for Duke. Hurt has averaged 27 points in three games versus Louisville this season.

- Hurt has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this year.

- The No. 10 seed is now 3-4 all-time versus the No. 7 seed in ACC Tournament play.

- Louisville (13-7) slipped to 2-5 in ACC Tournament play with Wednesday night’s loss.

- David Johnson led the Cardinals in scoring with 14 points.